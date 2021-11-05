New temporary entrance to Omaha's Eppley Airfield will be in place until summer '22

A temporary entrance to the terminal and parking lots at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield will be in place into next summer because of construction at the airport.

The entrance, located a quarter-mile south on Abbott Drive from the previous entrance, will be open Tuesday. The regular terminal entrance will be closed.

Drivers will need to turn on Pratt Court and then head north to access the terminal, South Garage and south economy parking, the Omaha Airport Authority said.

Officials said they anticipate no significant delays but said motorists might see “occasional minor detours on the roadway.”

The alternative entrance will stay open until the summer, when construction on a new, permanent entrance is expected to be finished.

Workers are in the middle of a $28.6 million project to change the entrance to the airport and update the South Garage.

The permanent terminal entrance will be a little farther south of the temporary entrance.

