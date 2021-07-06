New US rules to protect animal farmers expected soon

“It will help to reform the marketplace and balance the tremendous disparity in power between multinational meatpackers and independent family-owned cattle farms and ranches,” said Bullard, who is CEO of the R-CALF USA trade group.

Missouri farmer Darvin Bentlage, who raises crops and cattle about 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) north of Joplin in the southwest corner of the state, said these new rules will help if they can boost competition.

“We need more competition," Bentlage said. "Capitalism works well with competition. But when you start consolidating everything and taking away the competition then the capitalism doesn’t work good for the smaller guys.”

The USDA also plans to review the definition of what it means for meat to be labeled a “Product of USA.” Currently, companies can use that label whenever meat is processed in the United States, even if the animals were born and raised elsewhere. USDA officials say that most grass-fed beef labeled as made in the U.S. actually comes from imported cattle. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has said he wants that label to accurately reflect what consumers expect when they read it.