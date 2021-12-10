New wildlife rehab center in Omaha will offer some of the best care in the country

Things are already hopping at the Baldwin Wildlife Center and Hubbard Family Wildlife Hospital, the new home of Nebraska Wildlife Rehab.

Around 100 bats are filling up two nurseries. Snakes, turtles and frogs are adjusting to their new area. A black rat snake, discovered snarled in plastic landscape netting, seems to be enjoying laser treatments that heal her wounds faster.

After 10 years of research and planning and two years of construction, the rehab’s new 15,500-square-foot facility at 9777 M St. is open for business.

“We’re thrilled, grateful and working really hard to get set up,” Executive Director Laura Stastny said.

The organization, in existence since 1999, cares for about 7,000 hurt and orphaned animals each year from across Nebraska.

Now, thanks to individual donors and charitable organizations that financed the more than $5 million project, they’ll have access to what Stastny said could potentially be the best equipped wildlife hospital in the country.

“The facilities are among the best in the country,” Stastny said.

Veterinary 3D CAT scan and X-ray equipment, ultrasound, anesthesia, endoscopy, wound vacuum, therapy laser technology, a full surgical suite, a laboratory to do blood work and intensive care and isolation units are available.

Advanced technology will allow the general public to watch babies being fed in one of the 16 nurseries, and students from elementary to the college level can view the latest surgical practices.

Special lighting means animals in some nurseries can keep their natural circadian rhythms until they are released back into the wild. Sales at the gift shop will support the organization, which is run completely on donations.

About $500,000 for the project still needs to be raised.

Even the outside of the acre property has been redone after drainage work was required on the parking lot. The amount of concrete was cut in half to allow space for four forest and prairie ecosystems.

The organization is often asked for recommendations on bird feeders and bat houses, and examples will dot the outside so the public can see them at work.

“We’re hoping to use the landscaping for education,” Stastny said. “Our students can come out and see landscapes here. The public can see how they can make their home landscapes naturally sustainable.”

Nebraska Wildlife Rehab will keep its location in Washington County for the birds, raccoons, beavers and opossums staying in outdoor enclosures. Those types of pens won’t be used at the new facility.

Though it will mean two locations, Stastny said, they decided to build in the city near the interstate system instead of a rural area so as to be more accessible for people seeking help for wildlife.

Six full-time and seven part-time staffers keep both facilities running. Stastny said they’ll start accepting volunteer applications in January.

A full-time veterinarian that would be in charge of the hospital is the biggest need. And the delivery of their ordered clothes dryers.

Supply chain issues for both building supplies and for hospital equipment had to be overcome. But Stastny said everything should be ready for the baby deluge that starts in March.

Stastny, who has been with Nebraska Wildlife Rehab since 2001, said the project has consumed her for two years, but she’s excited to see it open at last.

“My 20th anniversary was this past January,” she said. “It’s fabulous way to celebrate by getting this up and running.”

