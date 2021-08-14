NH committee taps company to manage fiber optic network

BRISTOL, N.H. (AP) — A county broadband committee in New Hampshire has selected a company to design, build and manage a 350-mile fiber optic backbone network that will be built in the next year.

The Grafton County Broadband Committee said the project will cost between $25 million and $30 million. It picked eX2 Technology of Nebraska for the project. The company will also operate and fundraise for the network.

Officials said eX2 Technology is the same company the town of Bristol used for its 28-mile municipal fiber project. They said the backbone will go to all 39 towns in the county and help deliver high-speed broadband to homes, businesses, schools and government offices.

