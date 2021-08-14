 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NH committee taps company to manage fiber optic network
0 Comments
AP

NH committee taps company to manage fiber optic network

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, N.H. (AP) — A county broadband committee in New Hampshire has selected a company to design, build and manage a 350-mile fiber optic backbone network that will be built in the next year.

The Grafton County Broadband Committee said the project will cost between $25 million and $30 million. It picked eX2 Technology of Nebraska for the project. The company will also operate and fundraise for the network.

Officials said eX2 Technology is the same company the town of Bristol used for its 28-mile municipal fiber project. They said the backbone will go to all 39 towns in the county and help deliver high-speed broadband to homes, businesses, schools and government offices.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: The Last Call band plays

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News