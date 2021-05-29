Niobrara slowly returning to normal after 2019 flooding

A year later, the Nebraska Game and Parks temporary closed access to its facilities in response to the virus.

“It was pretty devastating — we were only able to be opened three nights a week,” Fields said. “Later in the year last year, many people were going outdoors. They were getting out in an open space and they were able to kayak, hike and do other recreational activities. Our park and sales were up quite a bit along with our camping income was up a lot statewide, after everything started to open up.”

Camping stayed the same, but the coronavirus really affected the lodging and the cabins the Nebraska Game and Parks provides.

“Lodging is a major part of the operation, and it is a major part of why people come here. It’s a family environment for them to do activities like horse riding, swimming and outdoor education programs,” Fields said. “Camping is a part of that, but it is geared toward lodging.”

Activities like buffalo cookouts, shooting sports programs and other programs that the Nebraska Game and Parks provides were limited last year but have opened back up for use in 2021.

The Nebraska Game and Parks is now looking to expand opportunities, especially in the Niobrara area.