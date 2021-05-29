Niobrara slowly returning to normal after 2019 flooding

NIOBRARA, Neb. (AP) — The state of Nebraska went through one of the worst flood seasons in history in 2019 and while mostly everything is back to normal, the town of Niobrara still is recovering to this day.
Counties all over Northeast Nebraska have been going through road construction of hundreds of miles — including in Niobrara, which lost a bridge on Nebraska Highway 12, when the Spencer Dam collapsed.
Not only did Niobrara lose mobility to go west, but also businesses along the river took on major damage. For those businesses, the damage still lingers more than two years later.
“Cleanup is still needed to be done,” Mona Weatherwax, Niobrara village clerk, told the Norfolk Daily News. “These bridges and roads are finally back in, which is a huge economic impact for the community.”
A few businesses that saw the effect of the flood in a major way include the Country Café, Vic’s Service and Nielsen Grain and Truck.
The Country Café, which is still at the same location as prior to the flood, had to fix almost everything in the restaurant except the napkin holders, which stayed afloat.
“Everything was crushed except two tables,” Country Café owner Laura Sucha said.
It took several months to get everything replaced, but then in 2020 when the coronavirus hit, the Country Café closed for two months.
Toward the end of 2020 and as the calendar turned to 2021, business started to pick up again, including a packed house during Mother’s Day weekend.
“Business is booming — people are getting out and we’ve been busy,” Sucha said. “We’ve had tons of traffic coming through, even during the winter. We want people to know that we’re opened and ready for business.”
Vic’s Service and Nielsen Grain and Truck lost plenty of inventory during the flood, which forced both to move.
Vic’s Service moved east into Niobrara, to its new permanent location. The business lost an entire building along with the inventory inside. Some of the damaged inventory at the previous location still needs to be cleaned up.
“The idea of starting over is what we had to do,” said Ruth Janak of Vic’s Service. “It would have been easy to walk away, but Victor wasn’t ready to do that. It was a nice location down there because of the two highways.”
Following the floods, Vic’s took another hit in 2020, losing out on inventory because of the coronavirus.
“You had the flood, then you have COVID-19,” Janak said. “Inventory has been tough lately — we just need people to get back to work at manufactures in other states.”
Although the past two years have been rough for Vic’s, Janak is happy to see that people around the area have slowly moved on together.
“Everybody just tries to keep going — we are lucky to be able to keep going, here in Northeast Nebraska,” Janak said. “You can see that businesses are slowly picking up, which is fantastic.”
Not only did Niobrara take a hit with the businesses within the town, but the effects from the flood also stretched outside town, when residents couldn’t cross the bridge to the Niobrara State Park.
“It’s been really tough on us because after the flood, we were cut off from the Niobrara State Park because there was no bridge,” Weatherwax said. “There’s a huge relationship between the two because we depend on each other.”
On March 13, 2019, the bridge was washed out and it was under construction for a long time before it opened back up 17 months later.
“It was a major blow in 2019 and to follow that up with a pandemic was a one-two punch,” said Jeff Fields, Nebraska Game and Parks’ regional park superintendent. “It had a profound effect in revenue in our area.”
A year later, the Nebraska Game and Parks temporary closed access to its facilities in response to the virus.
“It was pretty devastating — we were only able to be opened three nights a week,” Fields said. “Later in the year last year, many people were going outdoors. They were getting out in an open space and they were able to kayak, hike and do other recreational activities. Our park and sales were up quite a bit along with our camping income was up a lot statewide, after everything started to open up.”
Camping stayed the same, but the coronavirus really affected the lodging and the cabins the Nebraska Game and Parks provides.
“Lodging is a major part of the operation, and it is a major part of why people come here. It’s a family environment for them to do activities like horse riding, swimming and outdoor education programs,” Fields said. “Camping is a part of that, but it is geared toward lodging.”
Activities like buffalo cookouts, shooting sports programs and other programs that the Nebraska Game and Parks provides were limited last year but have opened back up for use in 2021.
The Nebraska Game and Parks is now looking to expand opportunities, especially in the Niobrara area.
“We are looking ahead — the community and the park area is a tandem, one needs the other in order to have a good operation. We need some of the services that the Niobrara community provides like the restaurants, grocery stores and hotels. We like to have a good relationship with the town and the community, because we rely upon each other,” Fields said. “We are heading in the right direction — we’re happy that things are improving and heading toward that normal. A year ago we were facing a lot of unknowns. But this year we are at least looking ahead to a much brighter future ahead of us.”
It might have taken two years to fully get back on its feet, but Niobrara is back and ready to move forward.
“We are optimistic and people are rallying together,” Weatherwax said. “Things are starting to come back, and we welcome people to come back to Niobrara.”
