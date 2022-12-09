No evidence of killings found in southwest Iowa excavation

No evidence was found in an investigation into claims that dozens of women were buried on a property in Thurman, Iowa, authorities announced Thursday.

In a three-day investigation that involved excavating, collecting and examining soil samples, authorities found no evidence of bodies buried at the property, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

In an October Newsweek article, the daughter of the late Donald Studey claimed that he had his children help dispose of at least 50 bodies on their rural 5-acre property in Fremont County. Studey died in 2013 at the age of 75.

Studey’s daughter told Newsweek that she believed he killed between 50 and 70 women over three decades, primarily in the 1970s and 80s, and that her father would dump the bodies into a 90- to 100-foot-deep well on the property or bury them in the acres of forested hills.

The daughter said she approached Nebraska and Iowa authorities many times throughout the years with the claims but was unable to get anyone to take action until this year. Cadaver dogs that searched the property in October indicated the scent of decomposition at four sites on the property, including where a well once sat, according to Newsweek.

The December investigation was coordinated by the FBI, the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and included experts in several different disciplines, the release said.

Thurman is about 40 miles south of Omaha near the Iowa-Nebraska border.

