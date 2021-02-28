Nonprofit seeks to help students learn about career options

“We are just shifting the focus like, ‘Let’s just go get a degree.’ Which is good, there are some careers where you need to do that. But we think we need to just take a step back and identify, ‘OK what are you doing? Who are you?’” Mahundi said.

Mahundi created AXIOS to take a holistic approach where students are mentored and are able to explore different careers.

“There is a wider spectrum. We look at their skill set. We look at their talents. We bring in some people who are in those organizations. They can hear and learn from them, and they can make a decision,” he said.

AXIOS focuses on students in grades 8-12 with goals of linking students to career fields best suited to their talents and skills and exploring post-secondary training for their career goals, including technical school or two- and four-year degree programs. The program also connects students with companies and organizations in their career field.

Mahundi strives to develop students’ personal qualities that will translate into successful job performance and retention.