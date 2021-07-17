Nonprofits improving but some still struggling after COVID

The food bank also cut the number of volunteers in half for each shift to be able to practice social distancing.

In the last year, Food Bank for the Heartland has distributed more than 38 million meals — an 89% increase over the average of the previous four years. Officials at the Omaha-based nonprofit weren’t expecting to see numbers like that until 2028, according to projected metrics that factor in population growth. But the coronavirus pandemic accelerated the need in the Omaha metro area.

Randy McCoy, executive director of Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless, or MACCH, said the organization has been fortunate in terms of operating funds. But it has seen an uptick in demand.

The organization had some government grants in place to cover operating funds through 2020, McCoy said. And because they don’t organize large fundraising events, not much had to shift in terms of planning.

But MACCH, like many other nonprofits, had to take on more work while juggling its own needs.

“We had to pivot a lot during the last year,” McCoy said. “A lot of other nonprofits did the same thing.”

