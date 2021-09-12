Norfolk area will see new public transit options

“We often think of public transit in urban settings, but it’s just as — or more important — in rural communities,” the mayor said. “And we’re seeing that with the reforms that have been made in recent years.”

Moenning said increased access is needed for area residents to be able to get to work, school and the doctor.

The mayor said that partners came to the city about three years ago and expressed that Norfolk needed to make its public transit system more accessible, available and usable to people throughout the community.

Those needs for improvement are being addressed, Moenning said.

“The City of Norfolk is an active and willing partner in all of this. In fact, we’re willing to put our money where our mouth is because we recognize the value of public transit,” he said.

Rames detailed the evolution of public transit in Norfolk. Public transportation started in the area 40 or 50 years ago, he said, with a blue bus. Then a “Handi Bus” system was used until the mid 1990s, when it developed into Norfolk Public Transportation.