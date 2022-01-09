Norfolk center director helps kids endure crisis situations

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — A wave of emotion clips Kelli Wacker’s voice when she thinks back to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the director of the Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center in Norfolk, she understood the shift to online-only classes meant many area youths would lose the support they needed to find relief from an unsettled home environment and that some would find themselves in precarious situations while isolating at home.

“I get emotional,” Wacker said. “Once school was dismissed — that was scary. That is a buffer zone for kids, and it does provide those safe people that they can talk to or that can notice things that are happening.”

In the months since the pandemic began, the number of children in crisis situations continually has increased in Northeast Nebraska. Closing statistics for the year 2021 show the center served more children than it had in any other year since opening in 2004.

Under Wacker’s leadership, her staff at the center has made strides to help those children navigate crisis situations so they could move forward from their trauma. Her work in the role as director of the child advocacy center is why she was selected as the 2021 Norfolk Area Person of the Year, an award sponsored by the Daily News and Elkhorn Valley Bank.

Wacker’s interest in helping children did not emerge from a single experience. After graduating from Norfolk High School, she pursued her bachelor’s and master’s degree at Wayne State College.

“I’ve always been interested in the ‘helping’ field,” she said. “I really wasn’t sure what that was going to look like when I did my undergraduate studies. I started looking into human-service type of work.”

She received a degree in human service counseling and, after graduating, she began working for the Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services, doing investigations for Child Protective Services.

“I loved it. I loved working with children and families. I discovered that was kind of my passion,” she said.

In the early 2000s, a movement started in the community to establish a child advocacy center. There are seven strategically located throughout the state, and Wacker served on the committee to start building one in Norfolk.

The center opened in the fall of 2004, and Wacker began working for the center as a forensic interviewer in January 2005. She held that position until becoming director in 2014.

“I’ve been on the board here since (the beginning) and just discovered I really loved putting my focus toward the children and the families who are victims and the services we can provide for them,” she said.

At the center, children ages 19 and under who have been affected by physical abuse, sexual abuse or domestic violence meet with a family advocate who helps guide them through the center’s processes. A forensic interviewer interacts with the child while law enforcement and an agent of Health and Human Services observes from another room.

The medical team is on-site to perform any necessary medical exams, and the staff at the center also ensures those they help have referrals for mental health treatment, as well as an advocate who can work with them through any court processes that might take place.

“We are on call 24/7,” Wacker said. “I have an amazing team.”

Wacker said from the early days of the pandemic, her staff and child advocacy centers across the state were discussing how to best help children who were isolating in their homes, where added anxiety and financial stressors created potentially volatile situations.

“It was a prime environment for increased child abuse, for increased domestic violence,” she said. “We were very worried about that.”

While phone calls to the center completely stopped for the first two weeks that schools were closed in March 2020, referrals “skyrocketed” the following month and reports of abuse continued to come in throughout the summer.

“When kids went back to school in August (2020), the reports were through the roof,” Wacker said. “From August through the end of the (2020-21 school) year, we were seeing twice as many kids as we were the year prior.”

Wacker said the numbers have not declined since, nor does she anticipate they will. The center recently opened a satellite clinic in Columbus because it was seeing such a large increase in cases from Platte and Colfax counties.

“I never could have imagined anything like it,” Wacker said of the increase in numbers. “I’m not sure that we could have done anything differently.”

Wacker credits the courage of her staff, which continued working throughout the pandemic to make sure the needs of child victims were addressed. She added it is fortunate that the center — located on the Faith Regional Health Services’ east campus — is part of the hospital, which ensured staff members had access to necessary personal protective equipment that helped allow them to keep working.

“We’re not the type of job where you can work from home. We’re a hands-on agency. My staff continued to show up day after day as scary as it might have been — we’re in close proximity with families,” she said.

Wacker wants to increase awareness of the center and the services it provides for 24 counties and three reservations throughout Northeast Nebraska. She said many are not aware of the center’s existence or the need for the services it provides, a need she learned about early in her career.

“You don’t realize what kids go through sometimes behind closed doors, and how much of it happens in our community right here,” Wacker said. “Once I started working in this field, it was just a fit. I knew this is where I was meant to be.”

