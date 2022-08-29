Norfolk in midst of driest year on record as drought endures

OMAHA — Enduring drought continues to take its toll on the agricultural community, and this week a couple of unenviable records have been extended.

About 75% of Nebraska is in drought, with Norfolk this week extending its claim to its driest year on record, said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Records for that community date to the 1890s, which means Norfolk has been drier this year than during the Dust Bowl or 2012, Nebraska’s hottest, driest year on record.

With 10.12 inches of rain so far this year, Norfolk has received about 51% of its average rainfall, according to the weather service.

Nationwide, 47% of the U.S. is in drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

This week marks the 100th week that at least 40% of the lower 48 states are in drought, based on mapping by the U.S. Drought Monitor. That’s the longest period since 2000, when the U.S. Drought Monitor was first published. The previous record was 68 weeks from summer of 2012 into fall of 2013, according to the National Drought Information System.

The last time less than 40% of the U.S. was in drought was September 2020.

As bad as this year has been, conditions were worse in 2012, because it was a hotter drought, climate scientists say.

In 2012, more intense heat sapped the life out of the landscape. That year, the Drought Monitor classified virtually all of Nebraska as being in extreme to exceptional drought, compared with 18% this year. Northeastern and southwestern Nebraska are the two hardest-hit areas of the state.

Wayne Ohnesorg, an educator with the University of Nebraska Extension in Madison County, said the impact of this year’s drought in northeast Nebraska varies with the terrain, soils and access to irrigation.

Irrigated fields are doing fine, while dryland crops are doing poorly, especially those in sandy soils, he said.

Pastures have stopped growing, and some farmers have already started feeding hay to their herds, using a precious resource normally reserved for the winter months.

Still, he said, 2012 was much, much worse. That year, the Norfolk area had received 1.7 inches more by late August. But it just didn’t matter, he said.

“It was way hotter, so that extra rain meant little-to-nothing,” he said.