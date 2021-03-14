Norfolk lawyer surprised at chance for daughter to join firm

Rockey said she was fortunate to be part of a firm that made a concerted effort to make sure she avoided being labeled as an attorney who focused only on domestic relations.

“It seemed as if a lot of women got their foot in the door in the legal profession, and they were stuck doing (domestic law) the rest of their career,” Rockey said. “They didn’t want me to be labeled only as a domestic relations attorney.”

By the time Mason followed in Rockey’s footsteps 30 years later, new attorneys were gaining early experience by collaborating with other attorneys in house who were working on cases.

“It’s been a different transition into the practice than what I had, which was to start with court cases and work your way up,” Rockey said.

Before coming to Norfolk to practice in 2018, Mason spent time at the firm’s Omaha office, but she decided to return to her hometown of Norfolk because of the positive changes and growth she has seen in the community.

Rockey and Mason handle mostly civil cases. Mason said she has valued the mentorship role her mother and other attorneys at the firm have played for her as she began her career.