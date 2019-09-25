{{featured_button_text}}

WINSIDE, Neb. -- A Norfolk, Nebraska, man was killed Monday after the vehicle in which he was riding struck a tractor and rolled.

Andrew Redwing was pronounced dead at the scene, approximately five miles south of Winside on Nebraska Highway 35. He was not wearing his seat belt, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said that Redwing was the passenger in a southbound vehicle driven by Brody Vrooman. At about 8:55 p.m., Vrooman's vehicle struck a southbound tractor driven by Jeffrey Aschoff. The impact caused the vehicle to roll into the ditch.

Vrooman was transported by medical helicopter to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City. Aschoff was not injured.

