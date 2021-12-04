Norfolk man uses lathe to turn wood into small trees

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — The trees in Orville and Judy Yoch’s basement will soon be adding a holiday touch to shelves, cabinets and other display spaces. They are small enough to fit in tight spaces and won’t leave needles on the floor.

Yoch’s trees are actually made out of wood, much of which he gathers from the acreage west of Norfolk where he and his wife live. He creates them by turning the wood on a lathe set up in his basement.

Once the bark is removed, Yoch carves ledges around the “trunk” that give the appearance of tree branches. When he’s satisfied with the design, he sands the pieces and applies a finish.

The Norfolk Daily News reports the resulting trees vary in height and width. But the most striking feature is the wood itself. Removing the bark and turning the wood on the lathe and shaping it with a gouge reveals layers of color that swirl throughout the piece.

Watching the colors appear is “like waiting for a photo to develop in the tray,” said Yoch, who also enjoys taking photos. “It’s always a surprise.”

Yoch, who worked as a service man for Nebraska Public Power District before retiring, said he has always enjoyed working with wood. In fact, a few years ago, he built a 17-foot kayak in his basement.

He finally gave in to his desire to turn wood, partly because he enjoys watching the grain and colors emerge.

“Chinese elm has beautiful wood grain,” he said. “Cedar is white and red.”

Yoch also uses maple, ash, hackberry and even apple, some of which are harder than others, he said. By the same token, one piece of wood can be both soft and hard. At times, a piece will crack, which can be good or bad, depending on how you look at it. Cracks can add character and interest to a piece.

In addition to trees, Yoch makes small bowls, mushrooms, vases for dried flowers, trivets, which are a wood frame filled with wine bottle corks, and even small gnomes. So far, most of the items he’s made are small, but then he hasn’t been turning wood very long and expects to try new things as he gains experience.

He’s sold some of his pieces at area holiday markets, where Judy makes and sells wreaths, crocheted items and more.

It will take a long time for Yoch to turn all of the wood behind his house into trees and other items, but for now, he’s enjoying the process.

