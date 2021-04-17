Norfolk museum updating Johnny Carson exhibit

Now, renovations are underway, and the new gallery is scheduled to open in early May.

The updated space will include many of the items from the former exhibit, as well as new artifacts provided by Carson’s nephew, Jeff Sotzing, who oversees some of Carson’s affairs.

In fact, the museum is receiving additional items frequently, said Ashley Brown, museum director. Recent arrivals include Carson’s drum set and the makeup kit that was used when he was on the show.

The gallery will be a little bit larger than the old one and will feature new display cases built by Flint Hills Design in North Newton, Kansas, which designed the exhibit. Local contractors are doing the construction and electrical work.

Carson’s Emmy Awards will be featured in a new display case, and clips of Carson’s shows will be shown on a 1960s-era television.

Although not all of the items in the collection will be on display at one time, the new exhibit will provide a more interactive experience for viewers of all ages, Brown said.

The new gallery also will include information and artifacts about Carson’s personal life, Brown said.

“We’re focusing on the man behind the persona,” she said.

