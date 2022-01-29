Norfolk program gives students career experience

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk High students are able to work on automobiles, grow tilapia and use a farming equipment simulator all in one building.

These opportunities are available to students thanks to the career academy and its coordinator, Austin Casselberry.

The career academy offers different academies for students to enroll in. Within those academies are pathways that students may take to establish their career interests.

“It is tremendously valuable for our students to get out into the workplace and experience what they could be doing for a majority of their life,” Casselberry told the Norfolk Daily News.

According to Casselberry, the career academy is focused on giving students a “hands-on” and “minds-on” learning experience. Students are encouraged to learn inside and outside the classroom.

Mike Sunderman, a Norfolk High business teacher, said his teaching style varies depending on the student. Some students prefer the “hands-on” approach, while others do not.

“A part of it is figuring out how they learn the best and what’s gonna motivate them,” Sunderman said.

Sunderman is a part of the business and finance academies, where he helps prepare students for life outside of high school, whether that’s in college or not. One way Sunderman achieves this is with his personal finance class, where he teaches students about financial responsibility.

“I want them to explore it as a career, but also, the other half of it is just for their life,” Sunderman said.

Starting in the 2023-24 school year, students will be required to complete a personal finance class in Nebraska. This is a result of Nebraska’s Financial Literacy Act (LB452), which was introduced last year. In the semester-long course, students will learn how to build and maintain credit, balance budgets, understand taxes, debt and savings, manage risks and develop investment strategies.

But the career academy isn’t just for students who want to go to college.

In the career academy, students also have the opportunity to learn trade skills, such as construction or metalworking. A mechanics class, for instance, allows students to work on their own cars.

According to Casselberry, students also are expected to be a part of Career and Technical Student Organizations (CTSO), such as SkillsUSA.

“What’s awesome about CTSOs is that it gives kids an opportunity to showcase some of their talents and skills that they don’t get to showcase during the school day,” Casselberry said.

As a part of the academy, students also have the opportunity to learn from community professionals about different careers. This allows students to cultivate relationships with local businesses.

Casselberry said there are misconceptions about Norfolk’s workforce availability. Many young people are leaving Norfolk and even the state to find work.

“There are opportunities right at home in the area,” Casselberry said.

The career academy is helping combat this economic issue. Starting in eighth grade, students can take the Career Connections class. This class teaches students about interview etiquette and first jobs.

“One of our goals is to — as a district — have a track that starts in fifth grade, getting kids thinking about their career, or what’s beyond high school,” Casselberry said.

There are many changes coming to the career academy and Norfolk High. Recently, the school board approved hiring someone to take over the after-school program, Aftershock. Casselberry now takes on both the career academy and Aftershock.

Other changes coming to the career academy are added pathways and a task force team focused on improving the computer science classes.

“I feel so good about where we’re headed with this because I really think we’re sincerely trying to give kids an opportunity to pursue these careers,” Sunderman said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Norfolk Daily News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0