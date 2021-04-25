 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Norovirus cases spike in Nebraska this month
0 comments
AP

Norovirus cases spike in Nebraska this month

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials are reporting a spike in the number of norovirus cases statewide this month.

That contagious virus that causes vomiting, diarrhea, nausea and stomach pain normally peaks between December and March.

But the state Department of Health and Human Services said last week that 14 suspected or confirmed outbreaks of the virus had been reported at long-term care facilities, skilled nursing facilities, child care centers and schools across Nebraska.

In the Omaha area alone, Douglas County health officials said they have investigated five outbreaks of the illness at long-term care facilities and child care centers. The department reported 82 cases in the county so far this year, compared with 45 last year at this time.

Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said norovirus is rarely fatal but it can be hard on the very old and very young.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

History-making Oscars will try and reinvent the show

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News