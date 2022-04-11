North Omaha center opens, aims to boost African American ownership of businesses and homes

OMAHA — The Black-owned enterprise Carver Legacy Center opened for business Monday in a historic savings and loan building at 24th and Lake streets in North Omaha.
More than 75 people watched as the two couples who founded and own the Carver Legacy Center cut a ceremonial ribbon on the building they’ve renovated. The couples — Willie and Yolanda Barney and Martin and Lynnell Williams — also had a soft opening for three businesses that will operate there.
The first businesses to open were the Carver Business HUB, the Revive Omaha Store and Carver Legacy Financial Services. The store will sell products and services of local Black-owned businesses.
The HUB will connect Black-owned businesses to networking and business development resources and education with a number of partners, including the Williamses’ DreamBusiness firm. The HUB will be the new home of the Barneys’ Revive Black Business Network.
People are also reading…
And Carver Legacy Financial Services is a joint venture with American National Bank that offers business and home loans. Plans call for a full-service bank branch eventually.
The enterprises are located in the historic Carver Savings and Loan Building, where the first Black-owned financial institution in Omaha opened in the 1940s.
The Revive Store will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays. Currently, products and services from nine businesses are offered there, including popcorn, inspirational and Christian gifts, hand-made candles, biscotti, children’s clothing and shoes that are custom-designed in Omaha and made in Italy.
The HUB and Carter Legacy Financial Services generally will be open by appointment only.
Willie Barney said the openings represent the second of three phases for the center, which aims to help African Americans in North Omaha and throughout the city build wealth through owning businesses and homes.
The first phase took place in 2020. The Barneys and Williamses acquired the Carver Building and began renovating it. American National Bank, led by executive co-chairs John and Wende Kotouc, began offering Carver Legacy Accounts to give people a way to invest in African American businesses and North Omaha. Deposits in those Carver accounts are being committed to African American community development, including businesses, individual home purchases and home construction, as well as for-profit and nonprofit real estate development, John Kotouc said.
On Monday, Barney said deposits in Carver accounts have grown to $9 million in the 18 months since the Carver Legacy Center was announced. He said about $1.5 million in loans have been made.
There was a festive atmosphere Monday outside the center as many elected officials joined businesspeople and community leaders for the ribbon-cutting and tours. State Sen. Terrell McKinney, whose district includes North Omaha, said the center will help shift focus to economics and wealth building in the area.
“It’ll go a long way for the North Omaha community, to build up some economic empowerment for residents down here,” he said. “So we can decrease the amount of poverty that’s here, be able to support each other and do great things in this area.”
Directions 2022: Changing times in Lincoln
Explore all of the articles, videos and photos in this year's Directions section here.
Several residential projects in or near downtown, including the 250-foot-tall Lied Place Residences, will open to residents this year.
Watch Now: Lincoln garage owner bucks trend, prides herself on showing she knows what she's talking about
Delta Nelson's entire life has been rooted in the auto industry, so it only made sense when she decided to open The Mechanix Garage in Lincoln.
Downtown Lincoln's population is expected to reach 10,000 in 2025 — a 730% increase since 2010.
The history, culture and DNA of the Cornhusker state are woven throughout the Scarlet, which is scheduled to open this spring.
Robin Eschliman's annual review of restaurants in Lincoln found more dining options opened in 2021 than shut down.
Watch Now: From tractors to trading cards, Sandhills Global's online auction sites boom during pandemic
Over $2 billion worth of inventory was sold online through HiBid in 2021, and there are typically anywhere from 700,000 to 1 million items listed on the site at any given time.
Assurity's Jack Douglas moved with his wife from South Carolina in 2020, the height of the pandemic.
What started as an ambitious vision in 2015 has nearly come to fruition for Speedway Properties and Nelnet, which partnered together and bought more than a dozen properties in the once-blighted area in the 2010s.
Watch Now: After moving swiftly at the start of the pandemic, Union Bank eyes move to Lincoln's iconic bank tower
Union Bank & Trust executive vice president Doris Robertson attributes the bank's recent success in part to the innovations the company made during the early days of the pandemic.
Before Boxcar BBQ officially served its first slab of ribs to a paying customer in October, the staff experimented with hundreds of pounds of meat and dozens of tweaks to their recipes.
Even when the work is hard and frustrating, Jayne Ellenwood says it fills her bucket to be a part of Bryan's response to the community.
The golf club that opened in 2001 has gone private and among its new features will be a 250-foot-long lazy river, an adults-only pool with a swim-up bar and a six-lane competition lap pool.
"I wrote thank-you cards to anyone that spent money with us. … I wrote hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of cards," owner Laurie Frasier said, even if someone only spent a few dollars.
With the South Beltway set to open next year, some developers worry the city isn’t thinking aggressively enough about spurring growth in an area still largely unserved by sewer and other infrastructure.
Jason Ball returns home to lead the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce with determination to "keep the ball rolling" for Lincoln as the city develops and grows.
CHI Health plans to open a new clinic at 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road, while Bryan Health will wrap up a multiyear expansion and renovation at its East Campus hospital.
Each of the eight Schulz Poultry barns holds 45,000 birds, which arrive at just a couple hours old and spend the next 42-44 days in the barns before going to Fremont for processing.
Jada Picket Pin said she enjoys serving first-time visitors to the Green Gateau, as well as regulars who return for the excellent food and quality service.
Christina Melgoza has seen big changes in Lincoln during her eight years as director of lot sales at Kreuger Development. She spoke to the Journal Star about Lincoln’s growth, the housing market and more.
Since CompanyCam's inception, more than 400 million photos have been stored and 15 million projects created largely by contractors looking to better document their work.
Monolith led a record year for investment in Lincoln-based companies, which collectively raised nearly $300 million in venture capital in 2021.
Many employees moved to remote work during COVID-19, a trend that's likely to stick around, experts say. But other pandemic effects, such as labor shortages and pay increases, are likely to be short-term changes.
A fundraising campaign brought in more than $10.3 million for the 7 acres of land near the airport and the 60,000-square-foot new office building and warehouse, almost doubling the Food Bank's current space.
Watch Now: Veteran coach and broadcaster Derrick Pearson brings a new sports radio vision to Lincoln
Jay Foreman, Erick Strickland and Vershan Jackson have shows on the The Ticket, which also has programs featuring 22 current Nebraska athletes.
The Journal Star invited businesses and other offices celebrating an anniversary divisible by five this year to share their history with readers.
The Journal Star invited readers to share honors that businesses or employees received as best of state, region or nation. Also included is a recap of the major awards presented by business organizations locally.
In June, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce resumed ribbon-cutting events to mark new businesses, businesses with new owners, relocated and renovated businesses, business anniversaries and ground-breaking ceremonies.