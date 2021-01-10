North Platte center expands services to aid homeless people

Lewis believes in what the Connection does.

“People see the failures in any business and that’s hard to overlook,” Lewis said. “But the successes here are incredible. To see what people overcome and the changes they make and just the quality of life that they change in being here for a short time overrides the many failures that we see.”

Sometimes there is a misconception of who are served by the shelter.

“We serve some of the transient population,” Lewis said. “A lot of people talk about the train jumpers. We honestly don’t get a lot of those here.”

She said in the three-plus years she has served, perhaps a handful were transients.

“Most of our people are here on average for 90 days,” Lewis said. “They can stay up to 24 months in any 36-month period and we have those that do.”

Certain barriers and factors that bring people to the shelter require a longer stay to help them learn how to overcome those issues.