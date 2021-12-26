North Platte high media center is inviting to students

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — The North Platte High School Media Center now offers an open look and there is no “shushing” from the librarian these days.

NPHS media specialist Jami Tatman said she wants the Media Center to be more inviting for students. Tatman taught fourth grade for 12 years and this is her first year as librarian.

“Some of the things I’ve done is updating the furniture so that we have couches and cafe-style tables that are coming,” Tatman told The North Platte Telegraph. “We have a 3-D printer that students are going to be able to start using and I got a REACH grant to get a Cricut that they’ll be able to use.”

The Cricut will be used to make vinyl decals.

“I bought a bunch of stuff and put it out on the tables, like board games, Play-Doh, thread for bracelets, Perler beads, markers,” Tatman said. “Just a bunch of activities I put out on the tables for kids to do.”

Kylynn Haneborg, a sophomore, said she likes the atmosphere.

“The way they decorate in here, it’s always something cool,” Haneborg said, “something to do with what’s going on.”

She said there are a lot of new books the librarians regularly introduce to the students.

“When we come in here, they’re always helping us with what we need,” Haneborg said. “At the tables they have Play-Doh out, or you can make bracelets and stuff like that. When you come in here, you always feel like you have something to do.”

Haneborg said she feels she works better in the new setting.

“It helps me get my work done,” Haneborg said. “I want to get my work done so then I can, like, relax and there’s things for me to do in here.”

Tatman also plays music in the library and the atmosphere helps to make it a place where students want to be.

“With the music and having the different activities, I wanted to completely change the way that kids look at the library,” Tatman said. “It’s no longer just a quiet spot where kids come and don’t speak. I want them to feel comfortable, have things out where they can come because they need a break.”

Tatman said the library is still about books.

“They’re still checking out books, but there’s a lot of other stuff going on too,” Tatman said. “They’re kids at heart, so they’ll sit and squeeze Play-Doh while they’re working on different things just to kind of calm and help them focus.”

She said students love to come in and create things.

“They’ll come in with friends when they have free time,” Tatman said. “I just wanted to create a fun atmosphere that they want to be a part of.”

Students are welcome to bring their lunch and eat in the library.

“There’s breakfast clubs that meet before school and they’ll come in and eat together,” Tatman said.

She said there have been good conversations with students about books.

“I’ll find different authors that I’ll introduce them to, and they’ll come and give recommendations that I’ll order in for them,” Tatman said. “It’s nice having conversations about stuff like that too.”

She said many kids have told her they’ve spent more time in the library this year than last year.

“Now there’s always people in here, which is how I prefer it,” Tatman said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The North Platte Telegraph.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0