Northeast Nebraska man dies in two-vehicle crash in Dodge County

A man from Wayne died following a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 275 just south of Scribner.

Kei’Dron King, 35, was pronounced dead at a Fremont hospital, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Investigators determined that King was westbound on U.S. 275 in a 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo at about 9 p.m. Friday. The car crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound Lincoln MKX driven by Alexis Heller, 22, of Pilger.

Heller and her passenger, a Lincoln resident, were taken to a hospital in West Point for treatment. Both were wearing seat belts. King was not wearing a seat belt, investigators said.