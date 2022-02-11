Northeast Nebraska woman killed in collision with semi

PIERCE, Neb. (AP) — A northeastern Nebraska woman was killed earlier this week when a car she was in collided with a semitrailer, authorities there said.

The crash happened Tuesday night on U.S. Highway 81 near Pierce, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Cassandra Lacost, 36, of Pierce, was a passenger in a car driven by a 51-year-old Pierce man that crashed into the rear of a semitrailer that had pulled out onto the highway from a convenience store, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said the car then went off the road and rolled. Lacost was taken to a Norfolk hospital, where she died.

Neither the car’s driver nor the truck driver were reported injured in the crash.

