 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Northeast Nebraska woman killed in collision with semi

Authorities say a northeastern Nebraska woman was killed earlier this week when a car she was in collided with a semitrailer

  • 0

PIERCE, Neb. (AP) — A northeastern Nebraska woman was killed earlier this week when a car she was in collided with a semitrailer, authorities there said.

The crash happened Tuesday night on U.S. Highway 81 near Pierce, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Cassandra Lacost, 36, of Pierce, was a passenger in a car driven by a 51-year-old Pierce man that crashed into the rear of a semitrailer that had pulled out onto the highway from a convenience store, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said the car then went off the road and rolled. Lacost was taken to a Norfolk hospital, where she died.

Neither the car’s driver nor the truck driver were reported injured in the crash.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

French baker uses algae in sweets to protect the planet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News