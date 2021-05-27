NU reaps $400M in sale of municipal bonds for renovations

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska has netted $400 million in financing through the sale of municipal bonds to be used for a growing list of renovations and replacement projects, ranging from new building complexes to new roofs, windows and HVAC systems.

The sale took place Wednesday, and money garnered will go toward an $800 million backlog of projects at campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney, as well as the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

The projects include a $75 million replacement of the Westbrook Music Building at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, as well as multimillion-dollar upgrades to UNL's Neihardt Complex, Architecture Hall, Kimball Hall and Pershing Military & Naval Sciences Building. Also slated is construction of a $37.5 million College of Allied Health Professions building for the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.

UNMC also plans upgrades to its College of Nursing facility and the Eppley Science Hall, while the University of Nebraska at Omaha plans improvements to the Durham Science Center and Kayser Hall.

