Oakdale relieved to finally build new fire hall

OAKDALE, Neb. (AP) — Long overdue? Leaders of the Oakdale Volunteer Fire Department consider that an understatement.
A new fire hall has been needed in the Antelope County village for decades, with an existing building that’s more than 120 years old and a space too small to house the department’s rigs.
But relief is around the corner, as a new fire hall, just a block east of the existing fire hall, is in its final phases of construction and is expected to be finished by late August to early September.
The new fire hall has been erected at the corner of Fifth and Walther streets in Oakdale, although portions of the inside of the building are still in a state of construction.
The Norfolk Daily News reports the new building — more than eight times the size of the old fire hall — is a five-bay behemoth with two fill stations, a drive-through bay to fill trucks during fire calls, a spacious, air-conditioned meeting room, a storm shelter and a bathroom.
The building will replace a two-bay fire hall with only one fill station, a 100-square-foot meeting room for 25 people and space that allows for less than a foot of room between each rig.
Matt Wilkinson, Oakdale’s fire chief, said paneling on one of the bay’s doors had to be replaced simply because it was destroyed by a fire truck that was unable to clear the door.
“It’s just too small. I’m not kidding when I tell you there’s basically no space there,” Wilkinson said of the current fire hall. “You can barely walk between each rig.”
An added bonus to the new building, Wilkinson said, is the ability for firefighters to fill a 2,000-gallon tanker in three minutes with the new water system. Filling a tanker the same size takes 45 minutes at the existing station, he said.
Wilkinson estimated that discussion over building a new fire hall began around 15 years ago, but there simply wasn’t a feasible way to obtain funding at the time.
But as time passed, the department was given no choice but to make plans for a new building, Wilkinson said. Discussion reignited about 18 months ago, and the department was able to obtain a contribution from the rural fire board last summer.
The department moved forward with “boots on the ground” in August 2020, he said.
The new fire hall, just a walk down the street from the old one, is located on a lot that used to house a lumberyard owned by Kinnan Construction of Oakdale.
Aaron Kinnan, the owner of the construction company and the fire department’s assistant fire chief, decided to sell the lot to the village to make room for the fire hall. Kinnan is managing construction of the building, which has a price tag of between $300,000 and $350,000 to build.
“It was a great, central location to build, and it worked perfectly to make it happen right here,” Kinnan said. “We’re really happy with where we’ve gotten a chance to operate.”
It isn’t known yet what will happen to the existing fire hall, Wilkinson said. It may be used for storage or city-related functions, or it could even be demolished.
“All I know is that, regardless of what it is, whenever someone builds something new, they build it bigger,” Wilkinson said. “As we’ve gotten new equipment over time, we’ve been given less space. I’m sure each guy on our roster will be stoked about the space we’re going to have.”
The Oakdale Volunteer Fire Department sports 25 firefighters who cover an 80-square-mile area in southeast Antelope County. The department responds to about two dozen calls annually, Wilkinson and Kinnan said.
The department, Kinnan said, has received upwards of $125,000 in monetary donations but is still in need of additional contributions.
In the 1880s, firemen had organized a volunteer company and functioned as a “bucket brigade” until the town installed a pressure system in 1904. Their equipment was improved when a fire truck was purchased in March 1925.
The fire department raised funds through donations and from benefit dances to buy its new truck, and, over 100 years later, Kinnan is hoping continued funds for the new fire hall can be raised the same way.
“The new building is a necessity here. We’re proud of the work that’s gotten this place to what it is, but we’re still in need of help,” Kinnan said. “Whether it’s simply volunteering with work at the building or through monetary contributions, support is needed through the next couple of months.”
