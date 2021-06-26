Oakdale relieved to finally build new fire hall

Aaron Kinnan, the owner of the construction company and the fire department’s assistant fire chief, decided to sell the lot to the village to make room for the fire hall. Kinnan is managing construction of the building, which has a price tag of between $300,000 and $350,000 to build.

“It was a great, central location to build, and it worked perfectly to make it happen right here,” Kinnan said. “We’re really happy with where we’ve gotten a chance to operate.”

It isn’t known yet what will happen to the existing fire hall, Wilkinson said. It may be used for storage or city-related functions, or it could even be demolished.

“All I know is that, regardless of what it is, whenever someone builds something new, they build it bigger,” Wilkinson said. “As we’ve gotten new equipment over time, we’ve been given less space. I’m sure each guy on our roster will be stoked about the space we’re going to have.”

The Oakdale Volunteer Fire Department sports 25 firefighters who cover an 80-square-mile area in southeast Antelope County. The department responds to about two dozen calls annually, Wilkinson and Kinnan said.

The department, Kinnan said, has received upwards of $125,000 in monetary donations but is still in need of additional contributions.