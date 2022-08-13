Oasis manager, who went from ‘pool rat’ to ‘Waterpark Queen,’ recalls life spent at the pool

GRAND ISLAND -- Island Oasis manager Diane Miller, a self-professed "pool rat," said she grew up in a swimming pool.

After 30 years with Grand Island Parks & Recreation, the "Waterpark Queen,” as her coworkers call her, is preparing to hang up her crown.

In a recent interview, Miller recalled her childhood. “We could ride our bikes or walk to the swimming pool, or our folks would drop us off,” she said. “I was a ‘pool rat’ — that’s what we call them. I just love to swim; I love water.”

Eventually Miller became a junior lifeguard, a senior lifeguard and eventually a water safety instructor.

Miller started working for Grand Island Parks & Recreation as a lifeguard in 1983.

Some years later, then-Grand Island Parks & Recreation Director Steve Paustian tossed a couple tickets to Florida on a desk in front of Miller, who had been hired to be the new pool manager.

“Why me?” Miller asked Paustian.

“You’re the girl for the job,” Miller said he told her. “I like your people skills.”

As for the tickets?

Paustian wanted Miller to accompany him to Florida to look at ideas for a Grand Island water park.

At the time, Miller was still teaching at Grand Island Public Schools.

“He’d already OK'd (the trip) with my school principal to fly to Florida,” she said. “It was during the school year. We went down to Cape Coral to look at their waterpark; they also had a community funded waterpark.”

They snapped pictures at Cape Coral, Florida, of everything — pool features, signage, “then we put our heads together.”

“I thought, well, I guess I’m gonna do this,” Miller said.

It was the beginning of an eventful 30 years in the water.

“It was the blind leading the blind,” she said. “We didn’t know. We thought we went to Cape Coral for a tutorial … ”

Nothing could prepare Miller and her Grand Island Parks & Recreation family for the overwhelming success. She remembers Island Oasis reaching its 2,000-person capacity every day opening week in 1993.

Miller has never forgotten the water park’s particulars, she said.

“Oasis is my baby. I’m very picky — how it’s cleaned and what things are done to it.”

She also has high standards for her staff, the majority being local high school students.

“I’ve had terrific kids, good staff to work with. I’m not doing this alone. I’ve had good people.”

For a time a rumor circulated only teachers’ kids could get jobs at Island Oasis. It’s not entirely untrue, Miller said unapologetically.

“A lot of them I hand-picked. I knew they were good kids. They were going to work for me and they were going to show up every day.”

Miller said her staff teases her about seemingly knowing everyone. She said it's important to make a connection with guests.

“Oh, you heard about our wonderful beach?” Miller says to out-of-state guests.

“I tried to have a conversation with everybody that comes in, and when they’re leaving, I say thanks for coming.”

Besides out-of-state swimmers and the generations of Island Oasis pool rats, Miller knows a few mermaids, too.

“There’s three or four ladies that come in and we call them the ‘Vintage Mermaids.’ They come in every weekday if it’s nice. They’re just delightful women.”

Miller looks forward to seeing improvements at Island Oasis, but she won't be there as a manager. She said she's dealt with some health issues and doesn't have the stamina to do the job she used to.

After a little time off, however, she said she'll be back to splashing, just this time not as the Waterpark Queen.

She’s been invited to swim among the Vintage Mermaids.