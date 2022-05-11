Off-duty Omaha police officer performs CPR on man at store

The quick thinking of an off-duty Omaha police officer helped save the life of an Omaha man after the man suffered a heart attack inside a local Walmart.

Michael Freeman, 78, was at a Subway inside the Walmart at 50th Street and Ames Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. Friday. After ordering a club sandwich, he suddenly fell backward and hit his head on the floor.

“From what the doctors are telling us, he was in ventricular fibrillation, v-fib,” said Marlon Freeman, Freeman’s son. “He was clinically dead.”

Keith Lampert, a longtime Omaha police officer working a shift as an off-duty officer at Walmart, was standing near the Subway when he heard a thud.

“When I turned around, I saw this gentleman lying flat on his back,” Lampert said. “He didn’t seem to be responsive or aware of the fact that he had just fallen. He was fading in and out of consciousness, and I called for a medic while keeping an eye on him.”

Lampert had to perform CPR on Freeman as he went from breathing shallowly on his own to not breathing at all.

Freeman had had a heart attack. According to Marlon Freeman, his father had no history of heart problems or any significant medical issues.

When medics arrived, they were able to stabilize Michael Freeman and take him to the hospital.

Marlon Freeman said he was contacted about his father’s condition and immediately began the nearly eight-hour drive from his home in Denver to Omaha’s Immanuel Medical Center.

When Marlon Freeman arrived at the hospital, his father was sedated and intubated in the ICU, and the path to recovery was unclear.

“It’s not a look you ever want to see your dad have,” Marlon Freeman said. “I was just sitting with my mom and son in the ICU, watching him breathe on the ventilator, timing our breaths with his. I was trying to prepare for the worst.”

But by Saturday morning, Michael Freeman had been taken off the ventilator and was no longer sedated. He was up and talking — and asking about the officer who had saved his life.

“My dad just wants to give this guy a giant hug,” Marlon Freeman said.

Michael Freeman and Lampert have since talked and are working to make that hug happen. Marlon Freeman said that, considering tensions between police and the Black community in some places, Lampert’s quick thinking and compassion were meaningful to the family.

“It’s been such a blessing,” he said. “In light of things that go on all over — not just in Omaha — between Black men and White cops, I think this is a really heartwarming and loving story.”

Marlon Freeman noted that his father experienced an occasional byproduct of CPR from Lampert’s chest compressions.

“Granted, he did break my dad’s ribs,” he said, laughing. “But it was a good break.”

