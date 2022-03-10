 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Officials: 1 killed, 1 injured when tree cutting goes wrong

Douglas County officials say one person was killed and another seriously injured when an attempt to cut down a tree at a construction site northwest of Omaha went wrong

BENNINGTON, Neb. (AP) — One person was killed and another seriously injured when an attempt to cut down a tree at a construction site northwest of Omaha went wrong, Douglas County officials said.

Deputies and firefighters were called Wednesday afternoon to the scene just south of the Omaha suburb of Bennington. A person called 911 to say a tree that was being cut down fell the wrong way, crushing one worker to death.

The other worker who was hurt was taken to an Omaha hospital with severe leg injuries.

Authorities have not released the names of the person killed or the man injured.

