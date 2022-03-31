Officials: 2 killed when semi crashes on I-80 in Nebraska

MILFORD, Neb. (AP) — Two people died early Thursday when the semitrailer they were in crashed along Interstate 80 in southeastern Nebraska, officials there said.

The Seward County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday when a westbound semi left the road and crashed near Milford, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Two occupants in the truck were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said. Their names were not immediately released.

Investigators believe wet road conditions likely contributed to the crash.

Milford is about 19 miles (30.6 kilometers) west of Lincoln.

