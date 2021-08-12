Officials: 2 men found dead in Omaha home likely overdosed

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two men found dead in a home in north-central Omaha appear to have died of drug overdoses, authorities said.

Ronnell Grixby, 32, of Omaha, and Roderick Roberson, 44, of Searcy, Arkansas, were found dead around 8 a.m. Tuesday in a house near 60th and Fort streets, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Police said there were indications the men had been using drugs.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said autopsies were being performed, but that officials believe the evidence points to drug overdose.

A man who lives at the house told police he found Roberson, his cousin, and Grixby unresponsive in the basement after he returned from an overnight trip to a casino.

Grixby was a standout football and basketball player at Omaha Central High School and the brother of two former Nebraska football players, cornerback Cortney Grixby who played for the Huskers from 2004 to 2007, and running back DeAntae Grixby, who played from 2000 to 2003.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0