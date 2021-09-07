 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Officials: Bennington man killed in rollover crash on I-80
0 Comments
AP

Officials: Bennington man killed in rollover crash on I-80

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENWOOD, Neb. (AP) — A Bennington man has died in a crash near Greenwood in eastern Nebraska, officials said.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. Monday on Interstate 80 just northeast of the Greenwood exit, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

First responders found a car that had been eastbound on the interstate when it veered into the median, jumped a creek and rolled, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver, Chaz Clark, 20, of Bennington, was declared dead at the scene, officials said. Investigators believe speed played a role in the crash.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the 'air taxi' NASA has been developing

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Omaha attorney James Martin Davis dies at 75
Nebraska news

Omaha attorney James Martin Davis dies at 75

James Martin Davis lived a full life. After his Army tenure, Davis worked in the Secret Service before embarking on a long career in the law. The never-bashful titan of criminal defense work fell ill while waiting for court in Tecumseh.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News