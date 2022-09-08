 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Officials: Car left running in garage led to 3 Omaha deaths

Investigators say a car left running inside a garage led to the carbon monoxide deaths of three Omaha residents last week

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A car left running inside a garage led to the carbon monoxide deaths of three Omaha residents last week, investigators said.

The car was the source of the colorless, odorless gas that killed 52-year-old David Coleman, 18-year-old Thomas Coleman and 19-year-old Cole Oban inside a west Omaha home, the Omaha Fire Department confirmed Wednesday.

Their bodies were found the evening of Aug. 31 in a home in Omaha's Millard community. A fourth person, a woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Investigators believe the car was accidentally left running in the home's garage.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

