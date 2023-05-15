The opening of the Columbus Fieldhouse at the beginning of 2024 will be a game changer for the community, according to the facility’s director, Rob Marshall.

“Anybody of any age, of any fitness level, of any athletic background, there will be a place for everyone; not only a place, but there will be activities in there for everyone,” Marshall said.

“It doesn't really matter where you're at in life or where you're at in your wellness journey. There will be something within the fieldhouse that appeals to you and that is available for you to continue that journey and continue that growth.”

A Columbus Community Hospital project, the $56 million, 260,000-square-foot facility is set to integrate fitness, wellness and rehabilitation services under one roof.

It’s under construction north of the Columbus Wellness Center, 3912 38th St.

“The reason for this fieldhouse is, it's right in line with the mission of the hospital which is to improve the health of our community,” Scott Messersmith, vice president of operations at the hospital, told the Columbus Morning Rotary Club on May 4. “The sole purpose of the building is to have a facility with enough activities and events where people can come be active and hopefully improve their health.”

A large portion of the project will be funded by grants, donations and the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation, Messersmith said.

The wellness center, which the hospital built in 2015, houses rehabilitative services, Wiggles & Giggles Therapy for Kids and the Columbus Family YMCA. The Y has a pool, two basketball courts, an exercise area and a track. The fieldhouse is meant to add onto the Y’s current offerings.

