Officials hoping for more normal Nebraska State Fair

Central District Health Department Director Teresa Anderson said her district has worked closely with fair staff to take as many precautions as possible, but with the prevalence of the COVID-19 delta variant, she expects the event to lead to an increase in cases.

"We do expect to see increased spread locally and across the state during and following the (fair) as the delta variant surges," Anderson said in an email.

Another thing the fair is doing to try to limit the risk to attendees is having its major concerts outdoors. Ogg said the fair made that decision early on, a move that's proving to be smart — assuming the weather cooperates — not only because of the surge of COVID-19 cases, but also because of fan interest.

"We've already sold more tickets to two of those concerts than we could accommodate in the Heartland Events Center," he said.