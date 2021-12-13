Officials ID 2 killed in eastern Nebraska crash during storm

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska authorities have identified two people killed in a crash in eastern Nebraska on a snow and ice-slicked highway over the weekend.

Hector Martinez Mezquita, 46, of Fremont, and Francisco Alfaro, 26, died in the Saturday morning crash on U.S. Highway 77 near Mead, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said Mezquita was driving a car south on the highway and lost control because of ice and snow on the roadway. The car was then hit on its passenger side by a northbound pickup truck.

Mezquita and Alfaro died at the scene. Investigators said a 37-year-old Yutan woman and a child who was her passenger were seriously injured in the crash and taken to an Omaha hospital.

Mead is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Omaha.

