Officials ID man killed in shootout with Scottsbluff police

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was killed earlier this week in a shootout with police in western Nebraska following an hourslong standoff at a Scottsbluff home.

Daniel Ojeda, 47, was fatally wounded in the shootout, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office said Thursday in a news release. The Attorney General’s Office will conduct the grand jury investigation into Ojeda’s death, which is required by state law whenever someone being arrested or in police custody dies.

Scottsbluff police have said officers were called to the home around noon Monday for reports of a man with a gun threatening to harm himself or others and that the officers were held at bay outside the home for nearly six hours as they tried to negotiate with him.

After negotiation attempts failed, police sent a team into the home to arrest the man, who turned out to be Ojeda, and police say he was shot when he fired on the officers. Ojeda died later at a hospital. No officers were injured.

