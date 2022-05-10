 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Officials ID Neligh police chief, woman involved in shooting

A Nebraska prosecutor has identified an officer who shot a driver accused of dragging the officer with her car as Neligh Police Chief Michael Wright

NELIGH, Neb. (AP) — An officer who shot a driver accused of dragging the officer with her car has been identified as Neligh Police Chief Michael Wright, according to a written statement from Antelope County Attorney Joseph Abler.

Abler also identified the woman shot as Josie Auld, 38, of Norfolk.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon following reports of a road rage incident on U.S. Highway 275 that led to a disturbance involving people in those vehicles in a Neligh convenience store parking lot, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

According to the patrol account, the 47-year-old Wright stopped one of the vehicles in the lot and was making contact with its driver, Auld, when the vehicle sped off, dragging Wright. Wright then fired his gun, hitting Auld before he fell from the vehicle, investigators said.

The patrol said a witness to the shooting was able to force Auld's vehicle off the road. Both Wright and Auld were taken to an area hospital. Auld was later transported to an Omaha hospital for treatment of her wounds. Officials said both Auld and Wright are expected to survive.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the shooting.

Neligh is about 120 miles (193 kilometers) northwest of Omaha.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

