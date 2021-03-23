Officials ID woman, 2 children killed in Kearney house fire

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have identified three people killed in a Kearney house fire last week as a woman and her two children.

Lori Montgomery, 39, and her children — 4-year-old Austin Montgomery and 2-year-old Emmah Montgomery — suffered fatal injuries in the Thursday fire, the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office said in a news release. Arriving firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames, and crews found the three during an initial search of the house.

All three were pulled from the burning building’s main floor and taken to a Kearney hospital, were they were pronounced dead. Autopsies have been performed, but those results have not yet been released, the Kearney Hub reported Tuesday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by local police and fire officials, the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.

