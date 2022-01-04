Officials identify man killed in crash near Bennington

BENNINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man killed in a crash last week in eastern Nebraska that also injured three others.

Timothy Harris, 61, of Washington County, died in the Thursday morning crash near Bennington, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Investigators believe Harris was behind the wheel of a speeding car that was eastbound on Bennington Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a sport utility vehicle that was traveling northbound on 204th Street.

Harris’ car rolled into a field, and he died at the scene, officials said. A 68-year-old woman driving the SUV and two children who were riding with her were taken to a hospital with injuries.

