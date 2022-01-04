 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Officials identify man killed in crash near Bennington

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has identified a man killed in a crash last week in eastern Nebraska that injured three others

  • 0

BENNINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man killed in a crash last week in eastern Nebraska that also injured three others.

Timothy Harris, 61, of Washington County, died in the Thursday morning crash near Bennington, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Investigators believe Harris was behind the wheel of a speeding car that was eastbound on Bennington Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a sport utility vehicle that was traveling northbound on 204th Street.

Harris’ car rolled into a field, and he died at the scene, officials said. A 68-year-old woman driving the SUV and two children who were riding with her were taken to a hospital with injuries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. reports more than one million new daily COVID-19 cases amid omicron surge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News