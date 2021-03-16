 Skip to main content
Officials: Nebraska inmate dies following medical treatment
AP

Officials: Nebraska inmate dies following medical treatment

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln has died, according to state prisons officials.

Keeva O’Neal, 48, died Sunday night, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release. Officials said they have not determined O’Neal’s cause of death, but said he was being treated for a medical condition at the time of his death. Officials did not disclose the nature of O’Neal’s medical condition.

O’Neal was serving a 45- to 65-year sentence for first-degree assault and weapons counts. He began serving the sentence in April 1997.

State law requires a grand jury investigation any time a person dies in state custody.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

