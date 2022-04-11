Officials: Nebraska wildfire about half contained by Sunday

Police have arrested an Omaha driver on suspicion of being drunk and causing a fiery crash that killed two women, including a corrections officer who was eight months pregnant. Omaha police say in a news release that 22-year-old Zachary Paulison was booked Wednesday on suspicion of two counts of vehicular homicide while intoxicated and one count of vehicular homicide of an unborn child. Investigators say Paulison was drunk the night of March 31 when his pickup truck collided with the sport utility vehicle driven by 37-year-old Sara Zimmerman. Police say both vehicles went into a ditch and the SUV erupted in flames. Zimmerman, who was pregnant, and her passenger, 38-year-old Amanda Schook, died in the crash.