 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Officials report back-to-back deaths of Nebraska inmates

  • Updated
  • 0

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two Nebraska inmates have died in as many days, including one who had test positive for COVID-19 prior to his death, prison officials said.

An inmate in his 40s died at a Lincoln hospital Tuesday night after testing positive for the virus, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release. The department did not say which prison the inmate had been housed in or give his name, citing hospital privacy laws.

The inmate’s death came a day after the death of 36-year-old inmate Robert Camacho at the Community Corrections Center in Omaha. Camacho was serving a 15- to 20-year term on an arson conviction for setting fire to an apartment attached to a neighborhood bar in Omaha's Millard community. No one was injured, but the fire cause an estimated $50,000 in damage.

The cause of Camacho's death had not been determined, officials said.

As required by state law, a grand jury will investigate the deaths of both inmates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghans flock to passport office reopened by Taliban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News