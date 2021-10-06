Officials report back-to-back deaths of Nebraska inmates

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two Nebraska inmates have died in as many days, including one who had test positive for COVID-19 prior to his death, prison officials said.

An inmate in his 40s died at a Lincoln hospital Tuesday night after testing positive for the virus, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release. The department did not say which prison the inmate had been housed in or give his name, citing hospital privacy laws.

The inmate’s death came a day after the death of 36-year-old inmate Robert Camacho at the Community Corrections Center in Omaha. Camacho was serving a 15- to 20-year term on an arson conviction for setting fire to an apartment attached to a neighborhood bar in Omaha's Millard community. No one was injured, but the fire cause an estimated $50,000 in damage.

The cause of Camacho's death had not been determined, officials said.

As required by state law, a grand jury will investigate the deaths of both inmates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.