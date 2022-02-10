 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Officials say 2 killed in head-on crash near Grand Island

Investigators say two drivers have died in a head-on crash just northeast of Grand Island

  • 0

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Two drivers died in a head-on crash just northeast of Grand Island, investigators said.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 30, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office said an eastbound vehicle driven by Zachery Schultz, 29, of Chapman, crossed the center line and collided with a westbound car driven by Scott Ellis, 50, of Marquette. Both men were killed.

Investigators said neither man was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Baby rhino has first introduction to other animals at Dutch zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News