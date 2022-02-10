Officials say 2 killed in head-on crash near Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Two drivers died in a head-on crash just northeast of Grand Island, investigators said.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 30, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office said an eastbound vehicle driven by Zachery Schultz, 29, of Chapman, crossed the center line and collided with a westbound car driven by Scott Ellis, 50, of Marquette. Both men were killed.

Investigators said neither man was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

