Officials say 2 people killed in crash near Bennington

BENNINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Two people have died in a two-vehicle crash near Bennington, north of Omaha, authorities said.
The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday on Highway 36, television station KETV reported. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the crash closed a section of the highway for at least two hours.
Officials did not immediately release the names of those killed or give details about how the crash occurred..
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KETV-TV.