AP

Officials say 2 people killed in crash near Bennington

Authorities say two people have died in a two-vehicle crash near Bennington, north of Omaha

BENNINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Two people have died in a two-vehicle crash near Bennington, north of Omaha, authorities said.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday on Highway 36, television station KETV reported. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the crash closed a section of the highway for at least two hours.

Officials did not immediately release the names of those killed or give details about how the crash occurred..

