Officials say 70-year-old man died in Gibbon apartment fire

GIBBON, Neb. (AP) — A man died in an apartment fire in south-central Nebraska late last week, authorities said.

The fire broke out Friday night at the Colony Acres apartments in Gibbon, the Kearney Hub reported. Fire crews discovered the body of 70-year-old Bradley Osborne inside his apartment while fighting the blaze, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, but said no foul play is suspected in Osborne’s death.

Gibbon is about 13 miles (21 kilometers) northeast of Kearney.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Kearney Hub.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0