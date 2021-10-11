 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Officials say 70-year-old man died in Gibbon apartment fire

  • 0

GIBBON, Neb. (AP) — A man died in an apartment fire in south-central Nebraska late last week, authorities said.

The fire broke out Friday night at the Colony Acres apartments in Gibbon, the Kearney Hub reported. Fire crews discovered the body of 70-year-old Bradley Osborne inside his apartment while fighting the blaze, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, but said no foul play is suspected in Osborne’s death.

Gibbon is about 13 miles (21 kilometers) northeast of Kearney.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Kearney Hub.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bengal tiger cubs charm zoo visitors in Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News