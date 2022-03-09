Officials say at least 5 killed in separate Nebraska crashes

LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — At least five people have died in two separate crashes on Nebraska roads a little more than a day apart, according to law enforcement officials.

Two people were killed Wednesday morning in a crash involving several vehicles at a busy intersection in the eastern Nebraska city of La Vista, police there said. Two people died at the scene and another person with serious injuries was taken to a hospital in nearby Omaha, La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten told the Omaha World-Herald.

A day earlier, three people were killed a crash involving three semitrailers on Interstate 80 about 25 miles west of Lincoln, according to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

The Tuesday crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday near Milford when an eastbound semitrailer crossed the median and hit a westbound semi head-on, the World-Herald reported. Another westbound semi swerved to avoid the collision and overturned in the eastbound lanes, investigators said.

Three people were declared dead at the scene, and a fourth person was flown to a Lincoln hospital in critical condition.

Authorities had not released any of the names of those killed by midday Wednesday.

