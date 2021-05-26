 Skip to main content
Officials say man dies in crash southwest of Omaha
AP

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man has died in a crash west of Omaha, Douglas County officials said.

The crash happened Monday evening on a county road east of Venice, about 20 miles west of downtown Omaha, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Investigators said Daniel Baber Sr., 61, of Venice, was driving a car northbound when he veered across the road and hit a tree.

Baber died at the scene, sheriff’s deputies said. An autopsy has been performed, and officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

