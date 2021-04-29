 Skip to main content
Officials say Nebraska man killed when car falls off jack
AP

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A man died in southeastern Nebraska after a minivan he was working under fell onto him, officials there said.

The accident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Beatrice, radio station KWBE reported. Firefighters and first responders were called to an apartment complex where the man had been working to fix a flat tire, with the van lifted on a jack.

The jack malfunctioned, causing the van to fall onto the victim, Beatrice Police Sgt. Daniel Moss said. Authorities said the man died at the scene. Police had not released his name by Thursday morning.

