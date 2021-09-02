Officials say woman killed in Grand Island house fire

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A woman has died in a house fire in Grand Island, authorities there said.
Firefighters were called around 6 p.m. Wednesday to a multi-family building on Ada Street, television station KSNB reported. Arriving crews found heavy smoke coming from the structure and flames inside a bedroom in one of the units.
Firefighters extinguished the flames within minutes, but found the body of 71-year-old Barbara Seymour, of Grand Island, inside.
The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office is leading the investigation into the cause of the fire.
