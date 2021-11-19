Officials shutter Omaha vaccine clinic plagued by vandalism

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health officials have shut down a COVID-19 vaccination clinic north of downtown Omaha, citing repeated vandalism at the site of the drive-thru clinic.

The Douglas County Health Department announced in a news release Friday that it’s closing the clinic off Abbott Driver, just north of the CHI Health Center event facility.

The department declined to give details about the vandalism, citing an ongoing criminal investigation into the matter.

Anyone who had an upcoming appointment at the site for a vaccine will be contacted by by staff to reschedule elsewhere, officials said. The department said it’s looking for a new clinic site and will release information when a new site is opened.

