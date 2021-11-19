 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Officials shutter Omaha vaccine clinic plagued by vandalism

Health officials have shut down a COVID-19 vaccination clinic north of downtown Omaha, citing repeated vandalism at the site of the drive-thru clinic

  • 0

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health officials have shut down a COVID-19 vaccination clinic north of downtown Omaha, citing repeated vandalism at the site of the drive-thru clinic.

The Douglas County Health Department announced in a news release Friday that it’s closing the clinic off Abbott Driver, just north of the CHI Health Center event facility.

The department declined to give details about the vandalism, citing an ongoing criminal investigation into the matter.

Anyone who had an upcoming appointment at the site for a vaccine will be contacted by by staff to reschedule elsewhere, officials said. The department said it’s looking for a new clinic site and will release information when a new site is opened.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Nevada man nail insane trick shots with football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News