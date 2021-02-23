Officials watch for flooding in eastern Nebraska as river ice melts

Observers in eastern Nebraska will be keeping a close eye on area rivers for signs of flooding as a welcome warming trend begins to melt ice and snow.

“We’re just waiting to see how the snow will melt over the next couple of days,” said hydrologist David Pearson of the National Weather Service office in Valley. “We’ll be watching closely.”

The first week of March should see average highs in the mid-40s, warm enough to accelerate the melting of snow and ice, said Hallie Bova, a Valley-based weather service meteorologist.

“How warm it gets kind of depends on how much snow melts,” Bova said. “It does look like we’ll have some more above-normal (temperature) days in early March.”

Pearson said observers will focus on the Platte River near Fremont, where ice jams already have occurred. An ongoing ice jam at Fremont is at the U.S. Highway 77 bridge and continues upstream for 2 to 3 miles, the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District reported.

Other locations to watch include the Loup River near Columbus and the Elkhorn River, Pearson said. Current flood advisory details are available at www.weather.gov/omaha.